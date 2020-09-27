Cam Newton Captivates Twitter With (Another) Flashy Game-Day Outfit

Cam Newton looked pretty spiffy Sunday afternoon, per usual.
The New England Patriots quarterback is well-known for donning some flashy outfits on Game Day throughout his NFL career. It’s a habit he’s maintained since joining the Pats in 2020, and he’s yet to disappoint.
Newton’s Week 3 ensemble featured lots (and we mean lots) of periwinkle, highlighted by a black bow tie, a pink flannel button-up and matching boutonnière. He topped off the outfit with a fancy fedora and some colorful aviator sunglasses.
Twitter, obviously, had its opinions about his attire. But unlike some weeks, the consensus was largely positive.
What kind of outfit will Newton don for Week 4? Only time will tell.