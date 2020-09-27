Cam Newton Captivates Twitter With (Another) Flashy Game-Day Outfit

Cam Newton looked pretty spiffy Sunday afternoon, per usual.

The New England Patriots quarterback is well-known for donning some flashy outfits on Game Day throughout his NFL career. It’s a habit he’s maintained since joining the Pats in 2020, and he’s yet to disappoint.

Newton’s Week 3 ensemble featured lots (and we mean lots) of periwinkle, highlighted by a black bow tie, a pink flannel button-up and matching boutonnière. He topped off the outfit with a fancy fedora and some colorful aviator sunglasses.

Twitter, obviously, had its opinions about his attire. But unlike some weeks, the consensus was largely positive.

Cam Newton hat game: strong as ever. pic.twitter.com/Sr0DJUDvR0 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 27, 2020

His best look yet. pic.twitter.com/B4r0imU9lP — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 27, 2020

Cam Newton has (virtually) arrived. pic.twitter.com/nuNXAKNh6I — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 27, 2020

Cam Newton and his postgame attire pic.twitter.com/h9yfMFKP66 — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 27, 2020

Cam Newton in his Sunday best pic.twitter.com/oK26ea7SZz — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) September 27, 2020

Cam Newton putting an ace of spades in his fancy hat may be the coolest thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/oa8hp7oE4h — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) September 27, 2020

What kind of outfit will Newton don for Week 4? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images