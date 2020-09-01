Celtics’ Latest Hype Video Will Have Fans Amped For Game 2 Vs. Raptors

Game 2 of the Celtics’ second-round series against the Toronto Raptors is just around the corner, and Boston wants to make sure its fans are amped up for the all-important contest.

The team took to Twitter an hour before tip-off with an epic hype video as the C’s prepare to try to take a 2-0 lead on the reigning NBA champions.

And if you weren’t already excited for Tuesday’s game, this video is sure to get you all riled up.

Check it out:

Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Photo thumbnail via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images