Celtics Wrap: Boston Pulls Out Game 3 Victory Vs. Heat, Closes Series Deficit

Boston’s big four — Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart — all finished with 20-plus points. Brown led the Celtics with 26 on 11-for-17 shooting, Tatum scored 25 points on 9-for-20 shooting, Walker shot 50% from the floor en route to 21 points and Smart was a perfect 10-for-10 at the free throw line before concluding with 20.

Gordon Hayward played 31 minutes in his first game since Aug. 17. He posted six points, five rebounds, four assists and three assists.

All five Miami starters scored double figures with Bam Adebayo (23 points), Jimmy Butler (17 points), Duncan Robinson (12 points), Goran Dragic (11 points) and Jae Crowder (10 points). Tyler Herro came off the bench to score 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting.

The Celtics shot 48.2% from the field (41-for-85) while limiting the Heat to just 38.8% (33-for-85) from the floor.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

ANOTHER GOOD FIRST QUARTER

It hasn’t been the first quarter that has been the problem for the Celtics, and it wasn’t Saturday either.

Boston built a nine-point, 31-22, lead after the opening 12 minutes after a Tatum 3-pointer gave the C’s their largest lead of the game in the final 10 seconds.



The Celtics started the half hitting seven of their first 10 shots from the field, while simultaneously forcing the Heat to tally four turnovers on the other end.

Boston finished the quarter shooting 48.1% from the field (13-for-27), outscoring Miami 18-4 in the paint. The Heat shot 35.3% on the other end (6-for-17) as the Celtics defense forced five turnovers.

Hayward played four minutes in the first quarter, recording two points and a nice assist leading to a Theis slam, which you can watch below:

good to see this guy back on the court 😏 pic.twitter.com/pI7LHhHk92 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 20, 2020

Brown led the Celtics’ balanced attack with eight points while Tatum and Walker each added five.

through traffic for ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/eMjRLoTp68 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 20, 2020

Theis is there to clean it up pic.twitter.com/GZsnsegkGT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 20, 2020

RESPONDING WITH A RUN

Boston built another double-digit lead at the onset of the second quarter, with a pair of Brad Wanamaker free throws putting them up 11 and a Walker 3-pointer on the next offensive possession extending that lead to 12.

Boston regained that lead with a 11-2 run over the final 2:39 of the half, taking a 62-50 lead into the break.

The Celtics are doing a much better job at absorbing a Heat run and firing back rather than completely falling apart — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) September 20, 2020

Brown scored 17 points (8-for-12 from the field) in the first half with Tatum adding 13 (5-for-11) and Walker scoring 12 of his own (5-for-8). Hayward played 15:27 in the first half, scoring three points.