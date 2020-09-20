Red Sox’s Offense Cools Off In 8-0 Loss Vs. Yankees At Fenway Park

Boston's bats simply weren't hot Saturday

The Boston Red Sox didn’t get anything going Saturday night.

Boston fell to the New York Yankees for the second straight night, dropping the contest 8-0 at Fenway Park.

Prior to the game, NESN’s broadcast crew highlighted Rafael Devers as a player to watch as he entered the game on an offensive tear. But he also cooled down, going 0-for-4 against Yankees pitching.

For more on Devers’ night and the game as a whole, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

