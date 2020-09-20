Jayson Tatum Joins Kobe Bryant, LeBron James With This Wild Playoff Stat

In case you haven’t notice, Jayson Tatum is a stud.

The Celtics star posted 25 points in Boston’s Game 3 victory over the Miami heat on Saturday night. It’s not the first time he’s put up big numbers lately, either.

Tatum now has 20-plus points in six consecutive games and 24 in his NBA career before age 23. Only LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant have more, according to Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande.

That’s Jayson Tatum’s 6th consecutive 20+-point game, the 24th of his playoff career.



Only Kobe and Lebron have more.



Let’s say that again…



…only Kobe…and LeBron…have more. pic.twitter.com/bUyfIFiqAU — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) September 20, 2020

Good stuff.