Where Gordon Hayward Would Impact Celtics Most Ahead Game 3 Vs. Heat

There’s “significant optimism” the Boston Celtics will benefit from the return of Gordon Hayward on Saturday for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

That’s good news for the Celtics, especially on the offensive end of the floor. There’s no denying Boston has struggled with zone defenses both in this series, and postseason in general.

The Celtics have faced a zone defense in 132 possessions, the most of any team this postseason, according to NBA writer Michael Pina. The Houston Rockets faced the second most (33) in the playoffs before their exit. It means the Celtics face the zone on 10 possessions per game while no other team is above 3.8. Boston also has a 90.9 offensive rating against said defenses, per Pina.

Not ideal.

So, despite what head coach Brad Stevens said after the C’s Game 2 loss, noting “This isn’t about zones or defenses and offenses and stuff like that. We just got to be better,” well, a major reason Boston isn’t better is because of their offense against zones.

Hayward can help that.

Minutes for Hayward mean less minutes for players like Semi Ojeleye and Grant Williams, who have both been fine, but can’t hold a candle to the former NBA All-Star when it comes to orchestrating the offense, passing and midrange shooting.

Now, we’re not expecting Hayward to be at full health in his first game since Aug. 17. While it certainly would be welcomed, it’s not realistic. He could show some rust. But Hayward’s presence on the floor should limit the C’s stagnant offensive stretches, which have been a major factor in blowing 14- and 17-point leads in their first two games.

Boston will face Miami on Saturday, with tip scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images