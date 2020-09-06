Celtics Wrap: Raptors Even Series At Two, Defeat Boston 100-93 In Game 4

Well, we’re all tied up.

The Raptors evened up its second-round series against the Celtics at two games apiece Saturday with a 100-93 Game 4 in the Walt Disney World bubble. The C’s struggled on offense throughout the contest, allowing the Raptors to even up the series.

Pascal Siakam (23 points, 11 rebounds), Kyle Lowry (22 points, 11 rebounds) and Fred VanVleet (17 points, six rebounds) led the charge for Toronto.

Jayson Tatum (24 points, 10 rebounds) earned himself a double-double in the C’s losing effort. Kemba Walker (15 points, eight rebounds) also had a strong outing, while Jaylen Brown (14 points, six rebounds) gained steam late in the game.

But it simply wasn’t enough to give Boston a game-changing edge.

With the Raptors’ win, the series now moves to a best-of-three situation.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Marcus Smart

PF: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

TORONTO FINDS EARLY EDGE

The Raptors wasted no time taking an early lead, though the Celtics managed to remain within striking distance.

The two teams traded leads early in the game, though Toronto managed to create a small lead later in the quarter. Lowry led all scorers with 11 points in the first.

Tatum and Walker, meanwhile, were the Celtics’ stars in the first with six and five points apiece. Robert Williams also contributed to the C’s cause four points of his own, including one seriously impressive basket off the pick-and-roll.

JT baseline slam 🔨 pic.twitter.com/niSkucDYtu — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 5, 2020

textbook pick & roll 📖 pic.twitter.com/WURpZwqtSt — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 5, 2020

Boston also looked solid on the defensive end, too, thanks to some solid stuff from Marcus Smart.

Get that outta here 🚫 pic.twitter.com/4XipbZgIr2 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 5, 2020

The Celtics made it a one-point game with less than two minutes on the clock, but the Raptors extended their to four before the end of the quarter.

Toronto led 31-27 after 12 minutes.

EVEN STEVEN

The Raptors entered the second with the advantage, but the Celtics managed to even things up by halftime.

Boston slowly chipped away at Toronto’s lead, with Tatum and Brown leading the way. They combined for 14 points in the first half.

The C’s finally took the lead with 2:11 on the clock and nearly ended the half up three, but a nasty three from VanVleet squashed those hopes.

Find the shooter pic.twitter.com/Bq9dnunBWA — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 5, 2020

Despite shooting 44.5 percent from the field, Boston shot just 4-for-19 from beyond the arc. The score was tied 49-all entering the second half.

RAPTORS DOMINATE THIRD QUARTER (AGAIN)

Toronto had itself another dominant third quarter.

The Raptors regained its edge in the first half of the quarter thanks to some more solid stuff from Siakam. Toronto led Boston 17-6 in second-chance points in the frame, too.