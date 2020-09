Chris Mazza was lights out Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox hurler allowed one run across five innings and struck out sick Atlanta Braves in the team’s 8-7 extra-innings loss on Friday.

Mazza entered the contest with a 1-0 record against the Braves throughout his career with a 1.93 ERA, and continued to shine.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images