Chaim Bloom Not ‘Breaking Any News’ Revealing Red Sox Will Target Pitching In Offseason

It’s not a shock when we say the Boston Red Sox need pitching. And it appears that will be a focus during the offseason.

Boston already was without Chris Sale going into 2020 due to Tommy John surgery. But then Eduardo Rodriguez was shut down thanks to complications from COVID-19, so it quickly was down two of its best pitchers.

Couple that with the Red Sox trading David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Rick Porcello signing with the New York Mets. Not to mention, there’s the bullpen that’s struggled mightily all year.

It’s shaping up to be an interesting postseason for Boston. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom knows pitching is a priority.

So when asked by WEEI’s Greg Hill if the Red Sox were going to be aggressive once the season ends, he didn’t hold back.

“I think we have to be,” Bloom said during his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday. “I don’t say that to disrespect anybody that we have, but clearly, you look at the results and you look at how it has gone, and it’s not something you can have if you expect to have a winning season. There’s no question. I don’t think I’m breaking news by saying that.”

Now who will they target when the time comes? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images