Chase Winovich, N’Keal Harry Among Patriots Players Who Could Break Out

Eight player opt-outs decimated the top of the Patriots’ depth chart earlier this summer, but if there’s a silver lining to those losses, it’s that New England will get a long look at some of the young talent on its roster.

These Patriots players are primed for breakouts campaigns during the 2020 season:

RB DAMIEN HARRIS

The 2019 third-round pick had an excellent training camp before being sidelined with a hand injury that could delay the start of his second NFL season. Once he’s back in the fold, he should be competing for carries with Sony Michel.

Harris is a bigger back who projects to run harder and have softer hands than Michel. The Patriots aren’t going to let Michel lose his early-down role without a fight. But if Harris outproduces Michel, then he also could outpace the 2018 first-round pick in carries. At the very least, Harris should see the field more this season thanks to Brandon Bolden’s decision to opt-out.

WR N’KEAL HARRY

Harry will have every opportunity to emerge as one of Cam Newton’s favorite targets this season as the Patriots’ No. 2 wide receiver behind Julian Edelman. He’s only competing for snaps with Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewksi. It turns out Marqise Lee, who elected to opt-out, would have been a useful addition this season in a depleted wide receiver corps.

As long as Harry avoids injury, he’ll have much more than 12 catches for 105 yards with two touchdowns this season as one of New England’s top pass catchers.

TE DEVIN ASIASI

Can a rookie be considered a breakout candidate? We’ll make an exception for Asiasi.

The 2020 third-round pick is only competing for tight end snaps with Ryan Izzo and fellow rookie Dalton Keene. Izzo hasn’t produced much in two NFL seasons, and Asiasi looked well ahead of Keene in training camp practice before being limited with an injury. Asiasi has a chance to grab the starting tight end job early and run with it this season. He could have been blocked for a top role if not for Matt LaCosse’s decison to opt out.

LB JA’WHAUN BENTLEY

Bentley is one of the 2020 Patriots’ most important players as Bill Belichick attempts to replace Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts in the middle of his defense. Bentley spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve then took a backseat to Hightower, Van Noy and Collins in 2019. This is his year to emerge as a force at middle linebacker and leader on the defense.

OLB CHASE WINOVICH

Winovich, like Bentley, was buried behind those same linebackers last season but projects as one of the Patriots’ top pass rushers this season. If he doesn’t begin the season with a starting role, then perhaps he could earn one by the end of the season.

Out of everyone on the roster, he has the best chance for double-digit sacks in 2020.

CB JC JACKSON

Jackson already is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but no one really seems to know or acknoweldge it. This feels like the year that Jackson, a third-year pro, will make the leap as a household name while starting every game. He’s let up just one touchdown while intercepting eight passes in his first two years as a pro.

He’s not yet an equal with his teammate, Stephon Gilmore, but he has the potential to be just as good.

