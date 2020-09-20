Chiefs Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 2 Game Online

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 2 of the NFL’s 2020 season at 1-0, but only one can emerge victorious.

Kansas City heads out Sunday to the West Coast to play Los Angeles at the new SoFi Stadium. The Chiefs will look for their third straight win over the Chargers after sweeping L.A. in 2019.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs-Chargers online:

When: Sunday, Sept. 20, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS

