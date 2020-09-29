Colin Cowherd Uses Three Words To Sum Up Patriots’ Win Over Raiders

The Patriots nearly pulled off a road upset against one of the NFL’s best teams by taking to the air early and often.

Week 3, however, New England opted for ground and pound.

The Patriots ran all over the Las Vegas Raiders in their 36-20 win at Gillette Stadium this past Sunday. On a day when Cam Newton turned in a modest performance, New England leaned on its loaded stable of running backs and convincingly took down a previously unbeaten team.

We’re approaching the quarter mark of the 2020 season, and the new-look Patriots already have proved they can give an opponent fits in multiple ways. That sentiment was expressed as Colin Cowherd played his “3-Word Game” for Las Vegas vs. New England.

“Yes they Cam,” Cowherd said Monday on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd.” “Season-high 250 rushing yards, 30-plus points in the last two games. This was all Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel, young kid named (J.J.) Taylor, small running back out of the backfield. First week and this week, Cam Newton and the running game delivered.”

It will be interesting to see what kind of offensive approach the Patriots take in Week 4. New England might need a game-planning masterclass if it wants to upset the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City.

