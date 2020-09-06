Cam Newton Fired Up For Deshaun Watson After Texans QB Signs Extension

Deshaun Watson is about to become a very rich man, and Cam Newton couldn’t be happier for the young quarterback.

Watson on Saturday agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans. The deal locks in the 24-year-old Watson, recently the subject of trade speculation, as Houston’s franchise quarterback.

Newton, now a member of the New England Patriots, took to Instagram to congratulate Watson.

“Man I’m so proud of you, my killa,” Newton wrote to Watson after quoting a Jay-Z song. “Been riding with you since Gainesville High, my boy. Seen you have a vision and you execute it to a tee. Happy for you, Ma Dukes, and the rest of the fam.”

By the way, the Patriots and Texans are scheduled to meet Sunday, Nov. 22, in Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images