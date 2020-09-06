Cam Newton Fired Up For Deshaun Watson After Texans QB Signs Extension

The Patriots QB congratulated Watson in an Instagram post

Deshaun Watson is about to become a very rich man, and Cam Newton couldn’t be happier for the young quarterback.

Watson on Saturday agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans. The deal locks in the 24-year-old Watson, recently the subject of trade speculation, as Houston’s franchise quarterback.

Newton, now a member of the New England Patriots, took to Instagram to congratulate Watson.

“Man I’m so proud of you, my killa,” Newton wrote to Watson after quoting a Jay-Z song. “Been riding with you since Gainesville High, my boy. Seen you have a vision and you execute it to a tee. Happy for you, Ma Dukes, and the rest of the fam.”

“ÑØßØD¥ ₩ÏÑš ₩HĒÑ THĒ FÄMÏŁ¥ FĒŪDš……………………………………………………………………… whâtš bëttër thâñ øñë bïłłïøñârë❓twø ĒŠ₽ĒČÏÄŁŁ¥ ₩HĒÑ THĒ¥ FRØM THĒ ŠÄMĒ HŪĒ ÄŠ ¥ØŪ ÿâłł štøp më whëñ ï štøp tëłłïñ' thë TRŪTH‼️” -JÄ¥•Ż mâñ ïm šø ₽RØŪD øf ÿøû mÿKÏŁŁÄ‼️ßĒĒÑ RÏDÏÑG ₩ÏTH ¥ØŪ ŠÏÑČĒ GÄÏÑĒŠVÏŁŁĒ HÏGH mÿßØ¥‼️ šëëñ ÿøû hâvë â vïšïøñ âñd ÿøû ëxëčûtë ït tø â tëë; hâppÿ før ÿøû, mâDŪKĒŠ, âñd thë rëšt øf thë fâm‼️ #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ #ñøtFØRłïkëšJŪŠTførŁÏFĒ -1ØVĒ🤟🏾

By the way, the Patriots and Texans are scheduled to meet Sunday, Nov. 22, in Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images

