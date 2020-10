The NFL has been making headlines this week for more than just touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans officially have become the first team throughout the league to have any players or staff test positive for COVID-19.

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty and wide receiver Damiere Byrd reacted to the news.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from Wednesday night’s “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images