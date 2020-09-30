NFL To Reschedule Titans-Steelers Game After Positive COVID-19 Tests

ORIGINAL STORY: The Titans and Steelers reportedly won’t play Sunday after all.

The NFL on Wednesday elected to postpone the Week 4 game between Tennessee and Pittsburgh, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported, citing sources. Multiple reschedule dates, including Monday night, are being considered.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the game either will be played Monday or Tuesday.

Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans is being postponed per multiple sources. They are considering all options to reschedule, Monday night as one of them. This will all be based on test results. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 30, 2020

The #Steelers and #Titans will play either Monday or Tuesday, source said. So, being postponed, but not for very long. https://t.co/Xu0SoD2ZpO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2020

The news arrived a day after the league announced that eight members of the Titans — three players; five personnel — tested positive for COVID-19 following the team’s game Sunday against Minnesota. All who tested positive were asymptomatic as of Tuesday.

The Titans reportedly had one additional player test positive Wednesday, according to ESPN. As of Wednesday morning, no members of the Vikings had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The Titans have closed their team facilities until Sunday. The Vikings also have closed their facilities.

UPDATE (12:15 p.m. ET): The NFL issued a statement Wednesday announcing that the Week 4 game between the Steelers and Titans — originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET — will be rescheduled for either Monday or Tuesday.

Here’s the full statement:

The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible.

