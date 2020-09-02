Enes Kanter Perfectly Explains How Celtics Fans Are Feeling With Tweet

There’s something in the air. Or the NBA Bubble, that is.

The Boston Celtics on Tuesday took a 2-0 advantage on their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the second-seeded Toronto Raptors. And it’s starting to feel like, despite being plagued by injuries, there’s no stopping this team.

Between their team chemistry, how hard they play and their very likable stars, there is something special about this Celtics team.

And after their 102-99 win, center Enes Kanter took to Twitter to perfectly describe how fans are feeling.

“I FREAKING LOVE THIS TEAM,” Kanter said, hardly able to contain his excitement immediately after the game.

I FREAKING LOVE THIS TEAM — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 2, 2020

Same, Kanter. Same.

Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images