Enes Kanter Thanks Celtics, All Of Massachusetts In Gracious Instagram

'Signing here was one of the best decision I've made'

Enes Kanter clearly doesn’t regret signing with the Boston Celtics.

Kanter on Tuesday thanked the Celtics, as well as the entire state of Massachusetts, for what was a memorable first year in Boston for the veteran center.

Kanter delivered the message in a tweet and Instagram post that were nearly identical, though the latter featured more images.

Take a look:

What a blessing to play for an organization like the #Celtics ☘️ This team, this organization, the whole state made me a more complete player and a better person on & off the court. Signing here was one of the best decision I’ve made. Huge thanks to craziest fans in the @NBA 💚

Kanter, 28, is signed through next season. He averaged 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this season.

More than anything, Kanter was a valuable leader and source of energy inside the Celtics’ locker room.

