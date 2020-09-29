Tom Brady Raises Valid Question After Lightning Win Stanley Cup

Tom Brady witnessed several local teams win championships in their respective leagues over the course of his 20-year run with the New England Patriots.

It didn’t take the star quarterback very long to see a Tampa Bay team win a title as a member of the Buccaneers.

The Lightning on Monday claimed the Stanley Cup, marking the franchise’s first championship since the 2003-04 NHL season. In a normal year, the Bolts likely would have held a championship parade through the streets of Tampa Bay to celebrate their Cup triumph. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic makes the festivities more difficult to plan.

Unsure of the Lightning’s celebration details, Brady took to Twitter on Tuesday to congratulate the team and present a fair question.

Congrats to the @TBLightning for bringing home the Cup. How does one do socially distant parades?? https://t.co/anPZWDWJ2V — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 29, 2020

As it turns out, the Lightning will hold not one, but two celebrations, both slated for Wednesday night, per the team. The first will be a boat parade which fans are invited to watch from land while wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. The Cup champs then will head to Raymond James Stadium, home of the Bucs, for Part II of the festivities. The event is open to fans, though a limited number of seats will be available and attendees are required to wear masks at all times aside from when they’re eating or drinking.

So there’s your answer, TB12.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images