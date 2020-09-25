Fantasy Football Fallout: Stat Leaders From Dolphins Vs. Jaguars

The matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars wasn’t the thrilling game we always wish for on Thursday Night Football and rarely receive, unless of course, you have any of these guys on your fantasy squad.

And despite the Jaguars 31-13 loss to the Dolphins, there were a few bright spots to their game.

For one, Jacksonville’s color rush jerseys. Very bright.

And all that teal made James Robinson look pretty good. He was the other positive, as three weeks into the season, he’s establishing himself perhaps as a top-25 running back to have in fantasy.

He rushed for more than 100 yards in both of his first two games, and against Miami, mixed in some receptions to go along with two rushing touchdowns.