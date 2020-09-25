Fantasy Football Fallout: Stat Leaders From Dolphins Vs. Jaguars

The matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars wasn’t the thrilling game we always wish for on Thursday Night Football and rarely receive, unless of course, you have any of these guys on your fantasy squad.
And despite the Jaguars 31-13 loss to the Dolphins, there were a few bright spots to their game.
For one, Jacksonville’s color rush jerseys. Very bright.
And all that teal made James Robinson look pretty good. He was the other positive, as three weeks into the season, he’s establishing himself perhaps as a top-25 running back to have in fantasy.
He rushed for more than 100 yards in both of his first two games, and against Miami, mixed in some receptions to go along with two rushing touchdowns.
But the Dolphins ultimately pulled off their first win of the season, which was a roller coaster if you started quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Here’s how else your fantasy football matchup may have been impacted, with stat leaders for each team.
Miami Dolphins
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick: 18-for-20, 160 yards with two TDS passing, zero INT; seven carries, 38 yards, one TD rushing
WR DeVante Parker: five rec., 69 yards
WR Preston Williams: two rec., seven yards, one TD
RB Myles Gaskin: 22 carries, 66 yards; five rec., 29 yards
RB Jordan Howard: three carries, one yard, one TD
TE Mike Gesicki: one rec., 15 yards, one TD
Dolphins defense: 318 yards allowed, 13 points allowed, four sacks, one INT, one fumble recovery
Jacksonville Januars
QB Gardner Minshew: 30-for-42, 275 yards, one INT; three carries, 22 yards
RB James Robinson: 11 carries, 46 yards, two TDs rushing; six rec., 83 yards
WR Keelan Cole Sr.: four rec., 43 yards
RB Chris Thompson: five rec., 35 yards
WR Chris Conley: three rec., 34 yards
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.: five rec., 33 yards
Jaguars defense: 294 yards allowed, 31 points allowed, one sack