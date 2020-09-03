Germany Vs. Spain Live Stream: Watch UEFA Nations League Game Online

Ready or not, international soccer returns.

Germany will host Spain on Thursday in their 2020-21 UEFA Nations League opener. The teams are vying to win Group 4 of the “A” league in order to progress to the semifinals.

Germany will name an unfamiliar squad due to the absences of Bayern Munich and Red Bull Leipzig players, who remain unavailable because they participated in the UEFA Champions League semifinals and final last month.

This game also marks the start of Luis Enrique’s second tenure as Spain head coach.

Here’s how to watch Germany versus Spain:

When: Thursday, Sept. 3, at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 | TUDN USA

Live Stream: WatchESPN

