Patriots Practice Notes: Three Starters Return, Wide Receiver Missing

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense received a boost Thursday afternoon when starting center David Andrews and left tackle Isaiah Wynn returned to practice after being absent earlier in the week.

Cornerback JC Jackson was also back on the practice field Thursday after missing time, though running back Damien Harris, wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackles Michael Barnett, Nick Thurman and Beau Allen and linebackers Scoota Harris and Tashawn Bower were not spotted.

With Olszewski out, the Patriots had safety Kyle Dugger, running backs J.J. Taylor and Rex Burkhead and wide receivers Damiere Byrd, Jeff Thomas and Isaiah Zuber catching punts.

Harris is dealing with a hand injury. It’s unclear what kept Olszewski out of practice.

Barnett, Thurman and Allen have not practiced this week. Harris and Bower were newly absent Thursday.