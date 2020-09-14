Gordon Hayward Injury: Celtics Star Expected To Return ‘At Some Point’ In ECF

Gordon Hayward appears to be making solid progress with his sprained ankle.

At least, that’s what Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Sunday. In fact, he thinks Hayward could make his return during the Eastern Conference finals.

“Since I’ve seen him last, it’s good progress,” he told reporters, via MassLive’s John Karalis. “I know he feels better. He’s worked hard to get to where he is and I think he’ll play at some point in this series. As far as predicting a timeline, I have no idea. But I feel like he’s made good progress and will play eventually.”

Hayward exited Game 1 of the C’s first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Aug. 17 after rolling his right ankle while battling in the paint late in the fourth quarter. He’s missed all 10 of the Celtics’ games since, but has been “aggressively treating” the injury in the interim.

Hayward took a big step forward with his rehabilitation, attending his first practice in roughly a month.