The Boston Celtics are moving on.

Boston defeated the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 on Friday night to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

And it’s safe to say, Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Vincent Poirer and Robert Williams III were quite excited about the W.

THE KING OF THE NORTH!

THE KING OF THE NORTH! pic.twitter.com/zgz4Ptjip1 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 12, 2020

Yes siiiiiiiiiiiiir ☘️



Ps: Grant you need some sleep bro you got some 🧳 under the eyes 😂✊🏼 — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) September 12, 2020

Great effort by all the guys picking each other up tonight. Excited for the Conference Finals! #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/Ita3QmE3Ym — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) September 12, 2020

ECF!! YESLORD💯 — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) September 12, 2020

