Heat Defeat First-Seeded Bucks To Advance To Eastern Conference Finals

The rest of the teams left in the NBA Bubble can exhale, as the league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year will not be playing for a conference championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday were eliminated from NBA Playoff contention by the Miami Heat in a 4-1 gentleman’s sweep of the series.

With that, the red-hot Heat advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2014, when LeBron James and his talents were in Miami.

These days, it’s Jimmy Butler leading the Heat, with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for a double-double. In total, six Heat players reached double digit scoring, including starters Bam Adebayo, Jae Crowder and Goran Dragic and reserves Kelly Olynyk and Tyler Herro.

Antetokounmpo did not play in Game 5 after a right ankle sprain saw him leave Game 4 early after just 11 minutes played.