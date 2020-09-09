Watch Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec Hit Second Home Run Of Day Vs. Phillies

Bobby Bombs does it again.

It’s 1 1/2 weeks since Bobby Dalbec joined the Boston Red Sox’s official roster, and he’s been a home run machine ever since. That success continued Tuesday during Boston’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dalbec’s first blast of the day came in the sixth inning of Game 1 and tied the score at four. His second, however, snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning of Game 2.

Check it out:

That's a Bobby bomb if we've ever seen one! pic.twitter.com/SllHMdFa8Z — NESN (@NESN) September 9, 2020

Dalbec entered the twin bill with three bombs in just seven games. He now has five in nine.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports