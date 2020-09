Check out Bobby Dalbec.

The infielder certainly has impressed since joining the Red Sox last Sunday following the Mitch Moreland trade. Dalbec has five hits, four RBI and three home runs in just seven games with Boston.

In fact, he hit a home run in back-to-back games this weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays.

For more on Dalbec’s recent success, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images