Jaylen Brown Feels There Was ‘Obviously Wrongdoing’ In Breonna Taylor Shooting

Louisville police have declared a state of emergency, as the city awaits a grand jury decision on whether or not to charge the three police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor in her apartment.

But all the way from the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Fla., Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is feeling the unrest.

Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was killed during a late-night raid of her apartment back in March as Louisville police officers executed a no-knock warrant for a narcotics investigation.

And Brown is bracing himself for the announcement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

“It seems like they’re gearing up for a decision I disagree with,” Brown on Tuesday said in a media availability with reporters. “We’ll see what the ultimate outcome is I guess later today, but to be honest I think is what the problem is, and that’s where the disconnect is that people don’t see the issue with the death of Breonna Taylor. And to a lot of people the issue is so evident and so clear and I don’t see how people can miss it. That’s something going on in the real world that can throw your balance off in terms of you being here and playing basketball and being in the playoffs, because not only does that affect people and women of color etc., you can’t help but think of people that you’re close to who could possibly go and see similar situations and the outcome would be the same.”

In the aftermath of protests calling for justice for Taylor, the Louisville Metro Council unanimously voted to ban no-knock search warrants.

“I think there was obviously wrongdoing there,” Brown expressed. “That’s the reason Kentucky or Louisville banned the no-knock warrant, because they know that that isn’t ok to just break into someone’s house or bust in, regardless of who you are, not making your (presence) aware.”

Check out Brown’s entire statement below, via NBC Sports Boston.

"That's where the disconnect is, that people don't see the issue and I don't see how people can miss it."@FCHWPO shares his thoughts on the impending decision from the KY D.A. on whether or not to bring charges against the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor. pic.twitter.com/UVJaWkta8g — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 22, 2020

A decision from the attorney general’s office is anticipated at some point Tuesday.

