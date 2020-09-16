Joe Torre Offers Important (And Hilarious) Reminder About Wearing Masks

Sports figures across the United States have joined forces to promote the #WearAMask movement to encourage people to properly wear face coverings to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joe Torre is one of the latest to join the cause. And Major League Baseball’s chief baseball officer just might have the best submission to date.

Torre on Wednesday took to Twitter to share his own #WearAMask message on the social networking site. And while it was simple, it was pretty hilarious, too.

“If I can fit this over MY nose, none of you have an excuse #WearAMask,” he wrote.

If I can fit this over MY nose, none of you have an excuse #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/ZdTluQW1ds — Joe Torre (@JoeTorre) September 16, 2020

You can’t get much better than that.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images