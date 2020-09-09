Julian Edelman Garners Highest Praise From Patriots’ Matthew Slater

Matthew Slater has known Julian Edelman for more than a decade.

They’ve been New England Patriots teammates since 2009. They’ve won three Super Bowls together. They even lived together early in their respective NFL careers.

On Wednesday, Slater was asked for his thoughts on Edelman as a player and teammate. He responded with three straight minutes of uninterrupted praise.

“I’ve got to tell you, I don’t know that I’m still playing in this league without having him alongside me the last 12 years,” said Slater, who’s been with the Patriots since 2008. “He’s been such an encouragement for me. To see a guy like that give so much of himself to this team, this organization, this city has been inspiring. I’ve seen this guy grow as a man. I’ve seen him grow as a professional. I’ve seen him learn from mistakes and be better for it. All the things that you hope to have in a guy that represents your franchise, he embodies.

“It’s only fitting that he’s still being counted out, he’s still being overlooked, because that’s just going to add more of a chip to what’s already a large chip on his shoulders. And this guy — I was going to say young man; I can call him a young man because I’m older than him. This young man has really done so much for this organization. You talk about what makes Julian special — there’s so many things you can look at and point to — but to me, I think it’s his work ethic and his willingness to put his body through pain and discipline and continue to fight to get better, continue to fight to compete.

“And I think he gets that from his father. His father set a tremendous example for him in the way that he raised Julian and the way that he continues to encourage Julian. So you tip the hat to his family. He has a strong support system. And this is a guy (who) doesn’t know the meaning of quit. He doesn’t understand what it means to quit or to give up or to have self-doubt. He continues to try to do what people say he can’t do. He loves this game so much. He pays this game the respect that it’s due. And as a result, you see a guy who’s been able to sustain success for a long time at a very tough position in this league.

“He’s a champion. He’s a clutch player. And he may not be the flashiest guy on paper, he may not be the fastest guy, the biggest guy, but ultimately, when you’re in clutch situations, clutch moments, and you need plays made, I can’t think of anybody that I’d rather have than Julian Edelman. And that’s from a guy who’s lived with him for a period of time, believe it or not, who’s seen him do life day in and day out. He’s not perfect, but he certainly does his best every day to improve and to better himself at his craft and better himself as a man.

“So I’m thankful for Julian, thankful for his friendship. (I) look forward to what the good Lord has in store for him here in his 12th season here in New England.”

Edelman led all Patriots in catches (100), receiving yards (1,117) and receiving touchdowns (six) last season, fighting through multiple injuries to play in all 16 games.

The 34-year-old was limited in practice Wednesday with a knee injury.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images