Julian Edelman Communicates Familiar Message After Patriots Victory

Julian Edelman didn’t get ahead of himself after his team’s impressive to start to the 2020 season.

The Patriots receiver looked like his usual self, if not somewhat battle-worn, Sunday afternoon in New England’s season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins Edelman caught five Cam Newton passes for 57 yards while rushing one time for an additional 23 yards.

The 34-year-old sang a familiar tune Monday morning in a new Instagram post.

“1-0,” Edelman wrote in the caption. “Time to get back to work.”

Edelman and the Patriots will return to the field next weekend in Seattle for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the Seahawks.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images