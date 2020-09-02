Kevin Cash Makes Wild Threat After Aroldis Chapman Throws At Mike Brosseau’s Head

So, it appears there’s no love lost between the top two teams in the American League East.

Benches cleared between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees on Tuesday night after hard-throwing Yanks closer Aroldis Chapman threw a fastball literal inches above the head of Mike Brosseau. It was the first pitch of the at-bat, and it came with the Yankees up 5-3 with two outs in the ninth inning.

There has been bad blood between the two teams all season, beginning with accusations from the Yankees that Rays pitchers were throwing a little too far high and inside.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was ejected from the game when the benches cleared, and minutes later he spoke to the media after the game ended.

It was clear he hadn’t cooled down.

“It’s ridiculous, enough’s enough,” Cash said to kick off what became quite the rant, as seen on FOX Sports Sun. “We’ve gone battles — and look, you’re gonna get some of this at the time when you’re playing a shortened season with so many games. But it’s absolutely ridiculous.

“It was mishandled by the Yankees, certainly the pitcher on the mound. It was mishandled by the umpires. They hit Joey Wendle intentionally in the first inning, it was clear as day. Chapman comes in, he throws three different balls up and in. I get it, they don’t like being thrown up and in, but enough’s enough. We’re talking about a 100 mph fastball over a young man’s head. It makes no sense. It’s poor judgment, poor coaching. It’s just poor teaching what they’re doing and what they’re allowing to do. The chirping from the dugout, I mean somebody would have to tell me, go pull the numbers, who’s hitting who more. But I can assure you, other than the three years ago there hasn’t been one pitch thrown with intent from any one of our guys. Period.”

He then finished his comments with an apparent, and pretty wild, threat.

“Somebody’s gotta be accountable, and the last thing I’ll say on it, is I’ve got a whole damn stable of guys who throw 98 miles per hour. Period.”

The Yankees and Rays meet again Wednesday night. We’re sure it’ll be uneventful.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images