Why Ex-NFL QB Believes Patriots Would Be Good Fit For Leonard Fournette

The Patriots already have a pretty loaded stable of running backs as the 2020 NFL season approaches, but is there room for one more?

Leonard Fournette currently is in search of a new home after being released by the Jaguars on Monday. Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft, ran for over 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons in Jacksonville. Solid production, however, clearly wasn’t enough for the Jags to stick with the 25-year-old.

So, which team would present a good fit for Fournette? NFL quarterback-turned-analyst David Carr likes the idea of the fourth-year pro heading to New England, as the Patriots in the past have made great use of power backs.

“…When you’re looking for landing spots for Leonard Fournette, you can’t help but look at the Patriots,” Carr said Monday on NFL Network. “The Patriots are a team that has grabbed guys that are just physical hammers to pair with their scat backs, for lack of a better term. Leonard Fournette looks just like a LeGarrette Blount would look — downhill, A-gap runner. Imagine that with Cam Newton back there running the quarterback power and the inside-zone read and then you mix it up with those backs out of the backfield catching the football.

“I think that would be really interesting and definitely something Bill Belichick would at least get on the phone and try to have a conversation to see if Leonard Fournette would be a fit. He’s still got a lot of playing ability. I think whatever happened in the locker room, whatever happened with why he’s not in Jacksonville anymore — that’s now gone. It’s no longer an issue. If Jacksonville can move on, Leonard Fournette can go find a home he can be comfortable in.”:

While Carr makes some fair points, it sounds like we shouldn’t expect Fournette to join the likes of James White, Sony Michel and Damien Harris in New England’s running back room. NFL Network’s Michael Giardi on Wednesday reported the Patriots aren’t likely to pursue the LSU product.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images