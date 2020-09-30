Lakers Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 1 Online

We’re down to two teams in the NBA bubble.

The Los Angeles Lakers achieved their seemingly inevitable destiny, gentleman’s sweeping their way to LeBron James’ 10th championship appearance.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, entered the NBA Playoffs as the No. 5 seed. Miami took down Eastern Conference titans like the Milwaukee Bucks and then the Boston Celtics in the conference finals.

And now, the NBA Finals begins Wednesday night. Here’s how to tune in to Game 1 between the Lakers and Heat:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Online: FuboTV — free trial

