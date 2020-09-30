NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers To Meet With 76ers About Head Coaching Vacancy

Doc Rivers needs a job, and the Philadelphia 76ers have one available.
Sounds like it might be a nice fit.
Rivers parted ways with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week after his team was bounced by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. The Sixers, meanwhile, canned Brett Brown after Philly’s listless showing in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics.
And it appears that the Rivers will be meeting with the 76ers about the head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, there’s a good bit of competition for the job.
It’s understandable there’s mutual interest in the gig.
The 76ers do have an exciting core with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but they’ve underachieved significantly. Maybe a coaching change is what’s needed to push them to the next level, so Philly doesn’t want to mess this decision up.
And for the coaches, it provides an opportunity to work with a group that doesn’t lack in talent.
It’s unclear what the 76ers’ timetable is to fill the job, but it seems as though the process is heating up.