Lakers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch West Finals Game 4 Online

After the Lakers claimed Game 2 of the Western Conference finals in dramatic fashion, the Nuggets swung the momentum back in their favor in Game 3.

Los Angeles, which took a 2-0 series lead over Denver via a thrilling Anthony Davis game-winning buzzer-beater last Sunday, fell to Denver on Tuesday. A team-high 28 points from Jamal Murray lifted the Nuggets to their first win in the best-of-seven set.

Murray and Co. will try to push the series to a deadlock Thursday. Here’s how to watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images