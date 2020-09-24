Brad Stevens Offers Simple Response To Tyler Herro Torching Celtics

A lot of people didn’t realize just how talented Tyler Herro is.

They do now.

The Miami Heat rookie absolutely undressed the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, guiding the Miami Heat to a 112-109 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. With the win, Miami takes a 3-1 series lead, pushing the C’s to the brink of elimination.

It got to the point that Herro was so on, nobody on the Celtics could guard him. He was hitting shots from everywhere, was all around the rim and was creating opportunities for teammates, as well.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens had no choice but to tip his cap.