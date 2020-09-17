Lightning Vs. Islanders Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

Can the Isles do it again?
The New York Islanders staved off elimination Tuesday with a Game 5 victory, and they’ll now meet the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final, which will be played in the Edmonton hub.
The Dallas Stars await the winner of the series, which can be brought to a close Thursday if the Bolts win.
Here’s how you can watch Game 6 of Islanders-Lightning:
When: Thursday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images