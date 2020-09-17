Mariners-Padres Series to Move To San Diego Due To Air Quality In Seattle

Wildfires in the Pacific Northwest have impacted the air quality in Seattle, causing the Mariners series with the Padres to be moved to San Diego.
The Mariners made the announcement Thursday.
MLB moved Seattle’s two-game series with the Giants to San Francisco earlier this week due to the unhealthy air quality after the Mariners played the Oakland Athletics in a hazy T-Mobile Park on Monday.
Even if the Mariners were to close the roof on their stadium, there are no windows so the air still would flow in and out of the building.
There is no word on whether the Seattle’s upcoming games against the Houston Astros will need to be moved.
