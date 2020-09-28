MLB Releases Hype Video On Twitter Ahead Of 2020 Postseason

Are you ready for the Major League Baseball postseason?

The matchups are set and the quest to become the 2020 World Series champion begins Tuesday afternoon in an all-day affair of baseball.

As you probably have heard, this year’s postseason will be held in a bubble, much like the NBA and NHL playoffs.

And while it will be different, especially if there’s a possibility of the postseason being played without fans, MLB still is doing its part to hyped fans up by posting a video to its official Twitter account Monday.

Check it out:

The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros kick off the American League Wild Card series Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

