NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Southern 500 At Darlington

The field is set for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener

The starting order for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway was determined with a new formula that, honestly, is super complicated. All you need to know is Chase Elliott will start at the pole in the annual NASCAR throwback race.

Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s race at Darlington:

1st – Chase Elliott

2nd – Denny Hamlin

3rd – William Byron

4th – Alex Bowman

5th – Brad Keselowski

6th – Martin Truex Jr.

7th – Ryan Blaney

8th – Kevin Harvick

9th – Clint Bowyer

10th – Aric Almirola

11th – Matt DiBenedetto

12th – Austin Dillon

13th – Joey Logano

14th – Cole Custer

15th – Kyle Busch

16th – Kurt Busch

17th – Darrell Wallace Jr.

18th – John Hunter Nemechek

19th – Michael McDowell

20th – Chris Buescher

21st – Christopher Bell

22nd – Jimmie Johnson

23rd – Brennan Poole

24th – Tyler Reddick

25th – Ty Dillon

26th – Matt Kenseth

27th – Corey LaJoie

28th – Daniel Suarez

29th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

30th – Erik Jones

31st – Ryan Newman

32nd – Quin Houff

33rd – Timmy Hill

34th – Reed Sorenson

35th – Ryan Preece

36th – James Davison

37th – J.J Yeley

38th – Josh Bilicki

39th – Joey Gase

The race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. Darlington will allow a limited number of fans to attend the race.