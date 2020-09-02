NASCAR 2020 Lineup: Full Starting Order For Southern 500 At Darlington

The field is set for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff opener
The starting order for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway was determined with a new formula that, honestly, is super complicated. All you need to know is Chase Elliott will start at the pole in the annual NASCAR throwback race.
Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s race at Darlington:
1st – Chase Elliott
2nd – Denny Hamlin
3rd – William Byron
4th – Alex Bowman
5th – Brad Keselowski
6th – Martin Truex Jr.
7th – Ryan Blaney
8th – Kevin Harvick
9th – Clint Bowyer
10th – Aric Almirola
11th – Matt DiBenedetto
12th – Austin Dillon
13th – Joey Logano
14th – Cole Custer
15th – Kyle Busch
16th – Kurt Busch
17th – Darrell Wallace Jr.
18th – John Hunter Nemechek
19th – Michael McDowell
20th – Chris Buescher
21st – Christopher Bell
22nd – Jimmie Johnson
23rd – Brennan Poole
24th – Tyler Reddick
25th – Ty Dillon
26th – Matt Kenseth
27th – Corey LaJoie
28th – Daniel Suarez
29th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
30th – Erik Jones
31st – Ryan Newman
32nd – Quin Houff
33rd – Timmy Hill
34th – Reed Sorenson
35th – Ryan Preece
36th – James Davison
37th – J.J Yeley
38th – Josh Bilicki
39th – Joey Gase
The race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET. Darlington will allow a limited number of fans to attend the race.
