NBA Rumors: Marcus Smart Fined $5K For Game 2 Flop In Celtics-Raptors

Death, taxes and a Marcus Smart fine.

The Celtics guard reportedly was fined $5,000 for his flop during Boston’s Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

Smart was running down the court alongside Pascal Siakam when the guard fell to the floor after slightly pushing off Siakam’s back.

You can check it out here.

Smart played a huge role in the C’s taking a 2-0 series lead over the defending NBA champions, nailing five 3-point shots in the fourth quarter.

Boston looks to take a pivotal 3-0 lead over Toronto in Game 3 on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET. And we’re sure the Celtics certainly wouldn’t mind another clutch performance from Smart.

