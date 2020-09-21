NFL Odds: Saints-Raiders ‘Monday Night Football’ Pick For Week 2

Monday will be a landmark day for the Raiders franchise.

The final Week 2 game of the 2020 NFL season will be the first played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders will usher in their new home with a matchup against one of the best teams in the league.

The New Orleans Saints enter their tilt with the Silver and Black coming off a Week 1 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Raiders also earned a victory over an NFC South club last week when they outlasted the Carolina Panthers.

Here is our betting pick for Saints vs. Raiders, with the line courtesy of consensus data.

(-5.5) New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders left Carolina with a win last week, but not without concerns. Las Vegas’ pass defense was pretty porous. Teddy Bridgewater was fairly efficient through the air in his Panthers debut, completing 22 of 34 pass attempts for 269 yards with a touchdown.

Under normal circumstances, the Raiders’ weak pass defense would spell disaster against the Saints. Drew Brees, of course, remains one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks, and his arsenal of weapons grew stronger over the offseason via nice additions like veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders. But New Orleans won’t be at full strength in this primetime showdown, as Michael Thomas will be inactive due to an ankle injury.

So, is a sidelined Thomas enough to roll with the Raiders and the points Monday night? We don’t think so. Las Vegas’ offense impressed in Week 1, but it’s tough to imagine Josh Jacobs will be able to run wild on the Saints like he did against the Panthers. Knowing the offense likely will need a lift with Thomas unavailable, we’re expecting to see an inspired effort from New Orleans’ defense under the bright lights.

We’re not saying this one is going to be an utter blowout, but we like the Saints improving to 2-0 with a win over the Raiders by at least one touchdown.

Pick: Saints -5.5

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images