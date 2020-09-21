Saquon Barkley Injury: Giants Confirm Torn ACL For Star Running Back

An MRI on Monday confirmed Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants’ worst fears.

The 23-year-old running back suffered a torn right ACL on Sunday and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, according to the team. Barkley hurt his knee on the first play of the second quarter of his team’s eventual loss to the Chicago Bears.

Barkley, one of the NFL’s best running backs, will undergo surgery in the “near future.”

Obviously, this is a major blow both to the Giants and to Barkley, who is entering what normally are the prime years for running backs.