NFL Rumors: Patriots Placing Beau Allen On IR, Promoting Rookie From Practice Squad

Two days after being cut, rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia is returning to the New England Patriots’ roster.

The Patriots plan to promote Maluia from their practice squad, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

To make room for Maluia on the 53-man roster, the Patriots are placing defensive tackle Beau Allen on injured reserve.

Allen, viewed as a likely Danny Shelton replacement when he signed in March, has been sidelined since last month with an undisclosed injury and has yet to practice in front of reporters since joining the Patriots. He will be eligible to return after three weeks.

Maluia, a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, landed on the practice squad after being waived during final roster cuts and passing unclaimed through waivers.