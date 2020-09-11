NFL Week 1 Picks: Trying To Put Together Best-Bet Parlay For Opening Week

Week 1 of the NFL season is here, which means bankrolls are replenished, and we are ready to make some money.

Or at least we’ll have fun trying?

Getting off to a good betting start to the season will make the 2020 campaign far more tolerable, and one way to do that is to hit big on an early-season parlay.

Every week in this NFL season, we’ll have our “best-bet parlay” heading into the weekend. One unit will be 100 “dollars,” and we’ll keep a running total throughout the season. Tail away if you’re feeling bold, or better yet, fade and (likely) win.

Without further ado, here’s our Week 1 parlay.

For the sake of calculation and accounting, we’re just going to assume all spread and total bets are -110. All odds calculated via consensus data.

Baltimore Ravens to WIN OUTRIGHT (-340) over Cleveland Browns

Don’t love the Ravens laying more than a touchdown here, but they’re coming off a 14-win season and have the reigning MVP. They’re also going up against a team that was in disarray last season and now has a head coach making his NFL debut without any preseason. Baltimore should win this game, but it’s a divisional game in Week 1, so we’ll grab the moneyline just to be safe.

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills OVER 39.5 points

Buffalo’s defense is very good, and the Jets were a fairly brutal offensive team in 2019, so it certainly doesn’t feel like an over. But on paper, at least, New York had a solid offseason, adding players like Breshad Perriman and Chris Hogan (Denzel Mims being unlikely to play stings). They upgraded the offensive line. Sam Darnold is healthy. I dunno, they should be better offensively. The Bills, on the other hand, got Stefon Diggs, and there’s reason to believe Josh Allen takes the next step. We just need to get to 40 here — seems doable … right?

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons UNDER 49 points

The Legion of Boom 2.0 they are not (yet), but Seattle has rebuilt its secondary around Jamal Adams. Quintin Dunbar and Shaquill Griffin on the outside provide a formidable defense. Perhaps there will be some growing pains, but it’s a talented group. Injuries, meanwhile, have killed the Atlanta defense in recent seasons. They’re fairly healthy right now, and their pass rush might be their biggest strength. Russell Wilson once again should be running for his life. This game might be a little more defensive than some would expect, so we’ll take the under.

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) over Denver Broncos

In a normal season, the Broncos probably are the play, especially at home. The altitude is a factor, yes, but only a limited number of fans will attend. Tackling is going to be a major issue for teams early in the season, and unfortunately for Denver, here comes Derrick Henry. Not only that, but the Broncos have maybe the biggest injury concerns of any team in Week 1. Von Miller is out, wideouts Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler are questionable, as are linebackers Mark Barron and Bradley Chubb.

Payout: $100 to win $800

