Orlando Cabrera To Feature On ‘Charlie Moore Outdoors;’ Premiere Sunday On NESN

Charlie Moore has a treat in store for Boston Red Sox fans.

Former Red Sox shortstop Orlando Cabrera will join the Mad Fisherman on Sunday’s episode of “Charlie Moore Outdoors.” The new episode will debut at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on NESN.

Moore and Cabrera head to New Hampshire’s Lake Winnisquam, where they’ll fish and discuss the latter’s path to the Major Leagues, replacing Red Sox icon Nomar Garciaparra and Boston’s 2004 World Series triumph, which ended the team’s 86-year wait for a championship.

Check out a clip from the episode in the video above and be sure to tune in Sunday for this special premiere.

