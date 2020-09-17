Why Red Sox’s Utility Man Yairo Munoz Chose To Sign With Boston As Free Agent

It was an easy decision for Yairo Munoz, or so it seems.

The Boston Red Sox utility player was back home in his native Dominican Republic, a free-agent after being released by the St. Louis Cardinals, with hopes to again land on a MLB roster.

He got a call from the Red Sox, which led him to sign a minor league contract March 24. Approximately 150 days later, Munoz was elevated from the organization’s Alternative Training Site to Boston, where he’s made his presence felt ever since.

“Yeah, obviously when I was back home I just knew I wanted to play the game, I wanted to be apart of a team and when the Red Sox made their offer, it was a blessing because it was a team I grew up watching as a kid,” Munoz told reporters through a translator after the Red Sox’s 8-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

“It was one of my favorite teams growing up, so when they presented the offer I accepted because I knew I can play at this level and I knew there was going to be an opportunity to be able to do this. So, I was just trying to take advantage of it.”

The 25-year-old certainly has taken advantage.

Munoz recorded two hits Wednesday, his 11th game in a Boston uniform. He now has 15 hits in 43 at-bats with four RBIs and one home run.

He’s also impressed Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke.

“He’s doing a good job. He’s got good instincts out there on the speed plays, he’s got a good arm. And he knows how to hit,” Roenicke said Wednesday. “… So, he’s doing his job and we’re all liking what we’re seeing.”

The praise from Roenicke, coupled with the production from Munoz, certainly makes it seem like we’ll see more of him throughout the final 10 games.

The Red Sox will conclude a three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET.