NFL Rumors: Patriots Finally Adding Kicker To 53-Man Roster Ahead Of Week 2

The New England Patriots finally are adding a kicker to their 53-man roster.

The Patriots are promoting veteran Nick Folk from their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

New England utilized a new NFL rule to temporarily elevate Folk and defensive tackle Xavier Williams from the practice squad this past weekend, allowing them to play in Sunday’s 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins without occupying spots on the 53-man roster.

Both players reverted to the practice squad after the game. Folk now is being called up for real, per Rapoport’s report.

Folk, who re-signed with the Patriots during training camp to compete with fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser, went 0-for-1 on field-goal attempts against Miami, pushing a 45-yard bid wide right. The 35-year-old converted all three of his extra points.