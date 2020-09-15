NFL Rumors: Patriots Finally Adding Kicker To 53-Man Roster Ahead Of Week 2

The New England Patriots finally are adding a kicker to their 53-man roster.
The Patriots are promoting veteran Nick Folk from their practice squad, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
New England utilized a new NFL rule to temporarily elevate Folk and defensive tackle Xavier Williams from the practice squad this past weekend, allowing them to play in Sunday’s 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins without occupying spots on the 53-man roster.
Both players reverted to the practice squad after the game. Folk now is being called up for real, per Rapoport’s report.
Folk, who re-signed with the Patriots during training camp to compete with fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser, went 0-for-1 on field-goal attempts against Miami, pushing a 45-yard bid wide right. The 35-year-old converted all three of his extra points.
Folk’s promotion, which was not listed on Tuesday’s NFL transaction wire, creates a practice squad spot for quarterback Jacob Dolegala, who is joining the Patriots this week. Rohrwasser remains on the practice squad.
The Patriots entered Tuesday with two vacancies on their 53-man roster after placing wide receiver Gunner Olszewski and Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve last week. They now have one.
New England will return to the practice field Wednesday ahead of Sunday night’s road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
