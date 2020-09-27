Patriots Fans Will Love Julian Edelman’s Pump-Up Video Before Game Vs. Raiders

Another football Sunday, and “another opportunity” for a Julian Edelman pump-up video.
The New England Patriots receiver took to social media to post a pretty awesome video prior to Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.
It features Cam Newton, a very Patriot-like quote from Edelman himself and a highlight from the team’s Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.
And the background music? A Remix of Drake’s “Still Here,” which we think is pretty fitting.
Check it out:
Edelman and the Patriots will host the Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.