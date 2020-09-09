Patriots Practice Notes: Reserve Lineman Lone Absence As Pats Prep For Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice:

— Just one member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster was not spotted during the open media portion of practice: reserve offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.

— Linebacker Cassh Maluia rode a stationary bike during warmups and as the team split off for positional drills. The sixth-round draft pick was promoted from the practice squad Monday along with undrafted rookie running back J.J. Taylor after the Patriots placed defensive tackle Beau Allen and running back Damien Harris on injured reserve.

— Two members of the practice squad were absent Wednesday: linebacker Terez Hall and tight end/fullback Paul Quessenberry.

An unidentified offensive lineman wearing No. 67 was present at practice, suggesting either Hall or Quessenberry might have been released.