Patriots Practice Notes: Reserve Lineman Lone Absence As Pats Prep For Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice:
— Just one member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster was not spotted during the open media portion of practice: reserve offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.
— Linebacker Cassh Maluia rode a stationary bike during warmups and as the team split off for positional drills. The sixth-round draft pick was promoted from the practice squad Monday along with undrafted rookie running back J.J. Taylor after the Patriots placed defensive tackle Beau Allen and running back Damien Harris on injured reserve.
— Two members of the practice squad were absent Wednesday: linebacker Terez Hall and tight end/fullback Paul Quessenberry.
An unidentified offensive lineman wearing No. 67 was present at practice, suggesting either Hall or Quessenberry might have been released.
The new addition is former Tennessee Titans guard/center Corey Levin, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Levin appeared in 16 games for the Titans in 2017 and 2018 and spent this summer with the Chicago Bears.
— New practice squad receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Mason Kinsey made their Patriots practice debuts.
Like Levin, Wilkerson and Kinsey both are ex-Titans. The undrafted rookies were in training camp with Tennessee before being released this past weekend.
— Rookies on the practice squad now have position-appropriate jersey numbers after wearing their temporary camp digits Sunday and Monday.
Rookies on the 53-man roster were given new numbers Monday.
— The Patriots will release their first injury report of the season Wednesday afternoon. Their season opener against the Miami Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
